Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The suspect only identified as Muiruri was fished from his home at and lynched by the angry mob near Mathira Water Company offices, according to Mathira East District Criminal Investigations Officer Jackson Muriuki/FILE

County News

Jailbird accused of murdering 60-year-old woman lynched in Nyeri

Published

NYERI, Kenya, May 13 – Angry residents in Nyeri’s Ragati village in Mathira constituency Wednesday lynched a jailbird said to be behind the murder of a sixty-year-old woman.

The suspect only identified as Muiruri was fished from his home at and lynched by the angry mob near Mathira Water Company offices, according to Mathira East District Criminal Investigations Officer Jackson Muriuki.

Muriuki said the deceased who has a criminal record and was out on bond had been identified as among those behind the murder of the sixty-year-old woman identified as Lucy Njoki on Sunday evening. 

Firefighters from Karatina substation had to be called in to rescue the suspect whose body had been wrapped with a tyre before it was set ablaze.

Njoki’s naked body was discovered at a farmhand by a passerby.

Her body however had no visible injuries indicating that she may have been drugged, police saying it was not immediately clear if the victim had been raped.

Confirming the incident the Officer Commanding Police Division in Mathira East, Dismas Baraza, said that passersby were reporting to work in the morning when they noticed the body and alerted police.

Her relatives and her neighbours said that the deceased has been doing menial work in farms.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The body was transferred to Karatina District Hospital morgue awaiting postmortem.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017