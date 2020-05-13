Jailbird accused of murdering 60-year-old woman lynched in Nyeri

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya, May 13 – Angry residents in Nyeri’s Ragati village in Mathira constituency Wednesday lynched a jailbird said to be behind the murder of a sixty-year-old woman.

The suspect only identified as Muiruri was fished from his home at and lynched by the angry mob near Mathira Water Company offices, according to Mathira East District Criminal Investigations Officer Jackson Muriuki.

Muriuki said the deceased who has a criminal record and was out on bond had been identified as among those behind the murder of the sixty-year-old woman identified as Lucy Njoki on Sunday evening.

Firefighters from Karatina substation had to be called in to rescue the suspect whose body had been wrapped with a tyre before it was set ablaze.

Njoki’s naked body was discovered at a farmhand by a passerby.

Her body however had no visible injuries indicating that she may have been drugged, police saying it was not immediately clear if the victim had been raped.

Confirming the incident the Officer Commanding Police Division in Mathira East, Dismas Baraza, said that passersby were reporting to work in the morning when they noticed the body and alerted police.

Her relatives and her neighbours said that the deceased has been doing menial work in farms.

The body was transferred to Karatina District Hospital morgue awaiting postmortem.