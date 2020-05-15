Isaac Ruto’s CCM endorses post-election pact with Jubilee Party

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 15 – The ruling Jubilee Party is set to enter into a post-election pact with the Isaac Ruto-led Chama Cha Mashinani party (CCM).

CCM’s Chairperson indicated the party’s governing body had endorsed the pact amid speculation the former Bomet Governor was positioning himself for a possible cabinet slot in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

“National Executive Committee had resolved to form the post poll pact ahead of the 2022 General Elections,” CCM Chairperson Mohammed Guleid stated on his tweeter handle.

He indicated that the pact will soon be deposited with the registrar of political parties after formal signing.

Guleid said both political parties are in talks on how to form a coalition which he said is based on mutual interest and Kenya’s social-economic development.

Ruto whose political career in the Rift Valley region was thrown into disarray after he decamped from Jubilee to the National Super Alliance (NASA), the Raila Odinga-led coalition, was dethroned by the late Joyce Laboso who succumbed to cancer.

Following his defeat, Ruto went underground but promised his supporters that he will be back.

The CCM-Jubilee alliance is the latest after KANU and Jubilee Party inked a deal on Monday albeit the move has since been challenged by loyalist to Deputy President William Ruto who read mischief in the past. Ruto-leaning members contested the changes on the basis that they had not been approved by Jubilee Party NEC.

The alliance marked the first phase of the unprecedented purge against DP Ruto allies whom have been accused of undermining President Kenyatta’s agenda.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and his Nakuru counterpart Susan Kihika were first casualties after they were ousted from their Senate leadership positions of Leader of Majority and Chief Whip respectively.

Political observers have opined that the purge was the clearest indication yet that President Kenyatta was keen on affirming his grip on the presidency.

Five nominated Senators also allied to DP Ruto were also issued with show cause letters after they snubbed a Senate Parliamentary Group meeting called by the Head of State on Monday at State House, Nairobi, during which Murkomen and Kihika were axed.

Senators Millicent Omanga, Mary Seneta, Naomi Wako, Victor Prengei and Iman Falhad are accused of insubordination and directly criticizing President’s Kenyatta’s agenda.

The purge is apparently set to head to the National Assembly after Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju and Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe confirmed that the party was cleaning up and dissident voices would be kicked out.

Among those targeted is Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa who serves in the powerful Budget Committee and Majority Whip Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East).