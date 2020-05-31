Connect with us

Bungoma Senator Wetangula says he is still the Ford Kenya party leader. /MOSES MUOKI.

I’m in charge of Ford Kenya, Wetangula says, dismissing ouster by ‘imposters’

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 31 – Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has dismissed as hot air, an announcement by a section of party leaders that he had been dismissed from the top post.

He said he can only be removed in party elections.

“A grouping calling themselves NEC members of this party, assembled in some five-star hotel, after airlifting some imposters from Kisumu and Mombasa. People who are not NEC officials or members of this party and purported to make decisions of this party,” Wetangula said, shortly after a declaration was made by a section of leaders, who installed Kanduyi Member of Parliament Wafula Wamunyinyi as the new party leader.

Wetangula described leaders who claimed to have ousted him as “errant members” whom he said will be disciplined.  

Police were called to restore order at the meeting held at a Nairobi hotel.

He subsequently announced the suspension of MPs Eseli Simiyu and Wamunyinyi from the party posts they held. Wamunyinyi is the party’s Secretary-General.

