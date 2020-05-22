0 SHARES Share Tweet

On May 22, the 3rd session of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) of China convenes. Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) national security legislation is in the agenda of the Session. It is necessary for upholding national sovereignty and security, also conducive to ensuring long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and the greater success of “One Country, Two Systems”.

30 years after the promulgation of the Basic Law of the HKSAR and 23 years after Hong Kong’s return to China, forces trying to sow trouble in Hong Kong and China at large keep bent on turning the city into an independent or semi-independent political entity and a frontier for subversion, infiltration and sabotage activities against the mainland.

Such acts have severely threatened China’s national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, and the political and public security in the HKSAR.

No single country would ever turn a blind eye to actions severely undermining its national security. Hong Kong is an inalienable part of China’s territory. The Central Government has both the right and the obligation to safeguard national security in Hong Kong.

The NPC is the highest organ of the state power in China. The Constitution and the Basic Law of HKSAR give NPC the power as well as the responsibility to deliberate on legislation for upholding national security in the HKSAR.

We hope the international community will abide by international law principles and norms governing international relations such as non-interference and mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, respect and support China’s efforts to safeguard national security in Hong Kong in accordance with the law, and avoid meddling with Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs at large in any possible way.

The author is the Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Kenya.