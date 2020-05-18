Health workers union officials to sit in COVID-19 Taskforce

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – Health workers’ unions will now be represented in the COVID-19 Taskforce following a deal inked on Friday suspending a strike set to begin on Monday.

Dr Mercy Mwangangi, Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Monday said the ministry was working to iron out a raft of issues healthcare workers’ unions want addressed within 21 days, failure to which they will go ahead with their strike.

Speaking when she appeared before the Senate Health Committee, Dr Mwangangi confirmed that the deal with was struck on Friday will see the inclusion of healthcare workers’ unions to sit in COVID-19 Task-force.



The workers led by the Kenya National Union of Nurses Secretary General Seth Panyako decried failure by the government to harmonize risk allowances meant for front-line health workers in ongoing efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.



Health unions rejected the Sh3 billion offer by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission, which was approved to pay front line health workers.



They argued they are front-line health workers just like doctors, and deserved the Sh20,000 montly risk allowance for three months effective April 1, 2020.