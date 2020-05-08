Health ministry urges precautionary measures in homes to contain COVID-19

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI,Kenya May 8 – The Ministry of Health Thursday issued an advisory detailing additional coronavirus countermeasures to be undertaken within households in a bid to curtail domestic COVID-19 transmissions amid an increase in confirmed virus cases.

As of May 7, the country had recorded 607 cases with 29 fatalities and 197 recoveries.

During the daily briefing on COVID-19 on Thursday Acting Health Director General Patrick Amoth urged Kenyans to wear masks while at and avoid sharing of linens.

“The infection prevention measures must extend to the other areas in houses including seats and chairs, the toilet facilities and avoid sharing linen in case you are many in the house,” he said.

In the past week alone, the country recorded nearly 200 cases with Eastleigh area in Nairobi and Old Town in Mombasa being the new hotspots that have been subsequently placed under lockdown.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the restrictions put in place in the two areas are only meant to curb the spread of the virus as community transmission surged.

Aman allayed fears that the measures are targeting Muslims who are the predominant occupants in the area.

“I know the restrictions placed are of inconvenience but they are meant to help us. The measures we have put are for our own good and I know it is not easy especially now during Ramadhan where we are used to coming together but let us bring something positive out this difficult situation by being positive about the containment measures,” Aman said when he announced 25 new COVID-19 infections raising the total of cases reported in the country to 607.

He said deaths within communities suggested most infected persons were asymptomatic and were thus huge carriers of the disease.

“Deaths that occur at community level are science that people have severe form of disease and aremore symptomatic and heacy carriers of the disease. Those who take care of them and are in proximity are at a very high risk of acquiring the disease,” Amoth noted.