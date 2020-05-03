Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Abdi Aman/FILE/Rockefeller Foundation

Capital Health

Health ministry confirms 30 more COVID-19 cases raising virus tally to 465

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 3 – Coronavirus cases in the country have risen to 465, after 30 more cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours out of 883 samples analyzed.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman Sunday said nineteen of the patients are from Mombasa, eight from Nairobi and two from Bungoma.

“We have tested 883 cases out of these 30 have tested positive, 23 are male and 7 are female,” said Aman.

Out of the eight cases confirmed in Nairobi, two are from Kawangware, five from Eastleigh and another from Kibera. Kawangware and Eastleigh have since been declared as coronavirus hotspots and a targeted mass testing exercise is ongoing in the areas.

In Mombasa the cases are spread across Mvita (15), Kisauni (3) and Likoni (1).

In Kitui the single case registered is from Mwingi Town, while the two cases in Bungoma are from truck drivers.

So far 16 counties have confirmed cases of coronavirus.

At the same time, 15 more patients have been discharged from hospital after having recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 167.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The country’s death toll now stands at 24 after two more patients from Mombasa succumbed to the virus.

CAS Aman urged residents in areas where targeted mass testing is taking place to show up, after reports indicated residents were shunning tests.

He said the ministry had tested only 803 samples in Kawangware in two days against a set target of 2,000.

In Eastleigh only 494 samples were collected against a target of 3,000.

He said the Ministry of Health has acquired the capacity to undertake targeted testing but the willingness of the people to be tested is low.

There are countries where people beg to be tested yet their countries can’t. I want to appeal to Kenyans in the targeted areas to willingly go and be tested. The tests are free,” he appealed.

Aman further said the Ministry of Health is concerned over return of normalcy in Nairobi, given increased vehicular traffic in recent days, despite an increase in community infections.

He also announced that the National Emergency Response Committee has mandated Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to establish a containment camp for curfew violators.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017