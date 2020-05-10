Haji okays charges against KPA finance chief in Sh214.5mn fraud case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10 – Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has approved graft charges against Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Finance Manager Patrick Wambugu Nyoike alongside a clerical officer at the port authority and senior officials of an entity identified as Nyali Capital Limited.

Nyoike is accused of approving irregular payments amounting to Sh214.5 million to Nyali Capital Limited (NLC) where his wife Jacinta Wanjiku Wambugu worked and his brother Alfred Hinga Nyoike worked as General Manager and director respectively.

An investigation launched by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) established the questionable payments were made between October 2014 and March 2017.

Other than Patrick Nyoike others set to face charges are; Isaac Obunga (KPA Clerical Officer), Jacinta Wanjiku (NLC General Manager) as well as directors Alfred Nyoike and Peter Kinyanjui.

The five will face charges ranging from conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption and abuse of office.

The KPA Finance Manager will also be charged with failure to disclose private interest to his principal and dealing with suspect property contrary to the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.

The DPP said, in a statement released on Sunday, said he is satisfied with the investigations report compiled by EACC which uncovered that Nyoike facilitated NCL’s micro finance business to finance the KPA suppliers, Local Purchase Orders and Local Service Orders and thereafter utilized the KPA system to have the principal and the interest from the said suppliers remitted to NCL.