Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

World

Haji okays charges against KPA finance chief in Sh214.5mn fraud case

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10 – Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has approved graft charges against Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Finance Manager Patrick Wambugu Nyoike alongside a clerical officer at the port authority and senior officials of an entity identified as Nyali Capital Limited.

Nyoike is accused of approving irregular payments amounting to Sh214.5 million to Nyali Capital Limited (NLC) where his wife Jacinta Wanjiku Wambugu worked and his brother Alfred Hinga Nyoike worked as General Manager and director respectively.

An investigation launched by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) established the questionable payments were made between October 2014 and March 2017.

Other than Patrick Nyoike others set to face charges are; Isaac Obunga (KPA Clerical Officer), Jacinta Wanjiku (NLC General Manager) as well as directors Alfred Nyoike and Peter Kinyanjui.

The five will face charges ranging from conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption and abuse of office.

The KPA Finance Manager will also be charged with failure to disclose private interest to his principal and dealing with suspect property contrary to the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.

The DPP said, in a statement released on Sunday, said he is satisfied with the investigations report compiled by EACC which uncovered that Nyoike facilitated NCL’s micro finance business to finance the KPA suppliers, Local Purchase Orders and Local Service Orders and thereafter utilized the KPA system to have the principal and the interest from the said suppliers remitted to NCL.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017