Haji, Kinoti spats slowing anti-graft war: Musalia Mudavadi

NAIROBI, Kenya May 3 – Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi Sunday asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and end the silent spat between the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He said beyond the differences between the two public officers, could spell a dangerous threat of the rejuvenated war against corruption and crime.

“In the interest of sustained stability in criminal justice, the Appointing Authority needs to probe into the recurrent conflict between the two leaders. The Appointing Authority needs to call them to order once and for all. He also needs to probe the source of these differences and ensure that they are definitely put to rest,” Mudavadi said.

The country’s seventh Vice-President said the two entities together with the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) have the Multi Agency Team as a joint clearing house that should be used to nip in the bud any potential misunderstandings.

“The entire spectrum of the war against crime – and especially that against corruption – is dangerously under threat, when those charged with the responsibility of fighting crime begin fighting each other, instead of fighting crime. As a country we need to get to the bottom of what ails relations between the two institutions, before they become the graveyard of criminal justice the country,” he added.

Mudavadi said Kenyans cannot tolerate a country in which investigations disappear quietly and inconclusively between the DCI and the DPP, just because two officers are not able to work together.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji and his Criminal Investigations George Kinoti have in the recent day played down reports that their working relationship is not good.

Haji insisted the alleged rift is a narrative being pushed by corrupt individuals.

The reports gained sway during a case involving former Kenya Ports Authority boss Daniel Manduku, where the duo said there may be a difference in opinion, but maintained that their working relationship is strong.

During the incident last month, Manduku and a commissioner with the Kenya Revenue Authority were released after Kinoti’s officers presented them, in court before the DPP approved charges against them.