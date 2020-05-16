Govt to re-advertise contracts for construction of TVET centers in Wajir, Lamu

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – The government plans to terminate and re-advertise contracts for the construction of at least two technical and vocational colleges after the current contractors pulled out citing insecurity.

In documents submitted before the National Assembly Committee on Education, Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha said a team from the State Department of Public Works is currently assessing the status of the construction of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) centers in Wajir and Lamu Mpeketoni had reached before advising on the way forward.

Prof Magoha said the Wajir TVC was 75 per cent complete before it was abandoned due to insecurity challenges and lack of funding while Lamu Mpeketoni was abandoned at 55 per cent completion after the contractor abandoned the site due to insecurity.

Wajir TVC was constructed at a contract sum of 82.3 million shillings and Lamu Mpeketoni was to cost 54.8 million shillings.

The areas have been experiencing a rise of terror-related attacks in recent months in which almost a dozen communication masts have been destroyed.