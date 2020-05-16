Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Education CS George Magoha/FILE

County News

Govt to re-advertise contracts for construction of TVET centers in Wajir, Lamu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – The government plans to terminate and re-advertise contracts for the construction of at least two technical and vocational colleges after the current contractors pulled out citing insecurity.

In documents submitted before the National Assembly Committee on Education, Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha said a team from the State Department of Public Works is currently assessing the status of the construction of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) centers in Wajir and Lamu Mpeketoni had reached before advising on the way forward.

Prof Magoha said the Wajir TVC was 75 per cent complete before it was abandoned due to insecurity challenges and lack of funding while Lamu Mpeketoni was abandoned at 55 per cent completion after the contractor abandoned the site due to insecurity.

Wajir TVC was constructed at a contract sum of 82.3 million shillings and Lamu Mpeketoni was to cost 54.8 million shillings.

The areas have been experiencing a rise of terror-related attacks in recent months in which almost a dozen communication masts have been destroyed.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017