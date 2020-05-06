Connect with us

194 people have died since the heavy rains started.

Govt to move people by force from flood-prone areas

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 6 – Security forces have started moving people in flood-prone areas to safer grounds following imminent danger posed by the ongoing rains across the country.

Cabinet Secretaries who addressed a press conference from the Meteorological Department on Wednesday said there is looming danger, because most people are not heeding to government directives to move.

  • 194 people have died since the heavy rains started.

“We have no option but to move them out by force,” Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said, “that is already going on in affected areas in Garissa and Tana River.”

Already,194 people have died since the rains started, 30 of them since Tuesday.

“This is a disaster and we cannot keep pleading with our people to move out, we must move them out,” he said.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter said dams have full to capacity in unprecedented levels across the country.

“We have never witnessed this and that is not a good sign,” he said, “people must move.”

Information and Communications Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru said the Meteorological Department will be issuing regular weather alerts, effective Wednesday and has urged the media to disseminate the information.

He said the government has already disbursed cash transfer to vulnerable families across the country and will include those displaced as a result of floods.

