Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
More than 200,000 people have been displaced since April by floods.

Kenya

Govt sounds alarm as Masinga and Turkwel dams full to capacity

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6- Two major dams in Masinga and Turkwel are full beyond capacity, a disaster in waiting for people living around and downstream.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter said Masinga Dam has already exceeded its reservoir capacity to 1057.86 against its normal 1056.5 above the sea level which could result to flooding in areas like Garissa and Tana River counties.

“So we are telling people that it is a serious issue. Those downstream Garissa all the way to Garissa must move because things are worsening,” Keter said at a joint press conference with Cabinet colleagues at the Meteorological Department.

Kenya Metrological Department Director-General Stella Aura said heavy rains will continue until the end of this month in many parts of the country calling on Kenyans to heed to their advisories.

“The next few days the rains are expected to be quite heavy and we are issuing an advisory for the Coast, Central, Nairobi, and Western. We are urging everybody to heed to our advisories so that we do not experience loss of lives and properties,” she said.

Already, 194 people have died since the rains started, 30 of them since Tuesday.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Wednesday said security forces had already started moving people in flood-prone areas to safer grounds by force following imminent danger posed by the ongoing rains across the country.

“This is a disaster and we cannot keep pleading with our people to move out, we must move them out,” Matiangi said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Information and Communications Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru said the Meteorological Department will be issuing regular weather alerts, effective Wednesday and has urged the media to disseminate the information.

He said the government has already disbursed cash transfer to vulnerable families across the country and will include those displaced as a result of floods.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017