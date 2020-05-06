Govt sounds alarm as Masinga and Turkwel dams full to capacity

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6- Two major dams in Masinga and Turkwel are full beyond capacity, a disaster in waiting for people living around and downstream.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter said Masinga Dam has already exceeded its reservoir capacity to 1057.86 against its normal 1056.5 above the sea level which could result to flooding in areas like Garissa and Tana River counties.

“So we are telling people that it is a serious issue. Those downstream Garissa all the way to Garissa must move because things are worsening,” Keter said at a joint press conference with Cabinet colleagues at the Meteorological Department.

Kenya Metrological Department Director-General Stella Aura said heavy rains will continue until the end of this month in many parts of the country calling on Kenyans to heed to their advisories.

“The next few days the rains are expected to be quite heavy and we are issuing an advisory for the Coast, Central, Nairobi, and Western. We are urging everybody to heed to our advisories so that we do not experience loss of lives and properties,” she said.

Already, 194 people have died since the rains started, 30 of them since Tuesday.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Wednesday said security forces had already started moving people in flood-prone areas to safer grounds by force following imminent danger posed by the ongoing rains across the country.

“This is a disaster and we cannot keep pleading with our people to move out, we must move them out,” Matiangi said.

Information and Communications Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru said the Meteorological Department will be issuing regular weather alerts, effective Wednesday and has urged the media to disseminate the information.

He said the government has already disbursed cash transfer to vulnerable families across the country and will include those displaced as a result of floods.