Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said an additional 250,000 households will receive stipends as part of government efforts to support vulnerable groups/MOICNG

Corona Virus

Govt disburses 10-tonne relief consignment for Nairobi’s Mukuru kwa Njenga slum

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – The government through the COVID-19 Fund Saturday flagge off 10 tonnes of relief food for distribution to vulnerable communities in Nairobi’s Mukuru Kwa Njenga informal settlement.

The assorted food items will support households amid dwindling economic performance in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said an additional 250,000 households will receive stipends as part of government efforts to support vulnerable groups.

Speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Center when he flagged off the distribution flanked by COVID-19 Fund Chairperson Jane Karuku, Matiangi said that the government is set to upscale stipends to support families in hard-hit areas.

He also announced government’s plan to launch a slum upgrading program in the informal settlements, so as to enhance the livelihoods of slum dwellers.

The COVID-19 Fund has been receiving donations from corporate entities both domestic and multinational, international development partners and well-wishers to support government effiorts to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Uhuru Kenyatta during a State of Nation address last month announced the government will support vulnerable Kenyans during the period the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic.

He said needy families will receive a weekly stipend from government to cushion them from the effects of the pandemic.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Friday Mombasa County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo said 4,000 vulnerable households in Mombasa’s Old Town will from next week begin receiving Sh2,000 under government’s social protection program.

The announcement came in the wake of a 15-day containment order after the area was identified as an epicenter of COVID-19 in Mombasa.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017