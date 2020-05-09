Govt disburses 10-tonne relief consignment for Nairobi’s Mukuru kwa Njenga slum

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – The government through the COVID-19 Fund Saturday flagge off 10 tonnes of relief food for distribution to vulnerable communities in Nairobi’s Mukuru Kwa Njenga informal settlement.

The assorted food items will support households amid dwindling economic performance in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said an additional 250,000 households will receive stipends as part of government efforts to support vulnerable groups.

Speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Center when he flagged off the distribution flanked by COVID-19 Fund Chairperson Jane Karuku, Matiangi said that the government is set to upscale stipends to support families in hard-hit areas. This morning, I joined Jane Karuku, Chairman Kenya COVID-19 FUND, in distributing 10 tonnes of assorted dry foods to our most vulnerable families in Mukuru kwa Njenga. I urge every Kenyan to heed the words of His Excellency President Kenyatta – "Be your brother's keeper". pic.twitter.com/RvBa3lnObF— Dr. Fred Matiang'i (@FredMatiangi) May 9, 2020

He also announced government’s plan to launch a slum upgrading program in the informal settlements, so as to enhance the livelihoods of slum dwellers.

The COVID-19 Fund has been receiving donations from corporate entities both domestic and multinational, international development partners and well-wishers to support government effiorts to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Uhuru Kenyatta during a State of Nation address last month announced the government will support vulnerable Kenyans during the period the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic.

He said needy families will receive a weekly stipend from government to cushion them from the effects of the pandemic.

On Friday Mombasa County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo said 4,000 vulnerable households in Mombasa’s Old Town will from next week begin receiving Sh2,000 under government’s social protection program.

The announcement came in the wake of a 15-day containment order after the area was identified as an epicenter of COVID-19 in Mombasa.