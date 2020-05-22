Govt concerned at COVID-19 infections in Kibera slum

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22- The government has raised alarm over the spiraling cases of community infections in Kibera slum, after increased numbers since last week.

On Thursday, 13 cases were reported at the populous slum following by 8 on Friday.

“That is something worrying considering the population in Kibera and further measures will be taken based on the scientific finding,” said Mutahi Kagwe, the Health Cabinet Secretary when he announced 52 new infections on Friday, raising the national tally to 1,161.

Kagwe’s warning signals a cessation of movement in the slum, similar to orders issued last month for Eastleigh region of Nairobi and Old Town in Mombasa which recorded high infections.

On Friday, Kagwe said five more people had been discharged after recovering from the virus, raising the tally of people declared COVID-19 free to 380.

Between Thursday and Friday, the CS said 2,506 people were tested bringing the total numbers of tests conducted so far to 55, 074.

While Nairobi has maintained the lead in cases of infections with 23 people, Mombasa and Busia came at a distant second with 7 cases each.

Kagwe said he is increasingly alarmed over Busia, a town in the Ugandan border, where thousands of long distance trucks cross to and from the port of Mombasa in the Kenyan coast.

“There is need to become extra-careful and vigilant because it is a border point. We have a lot of truck drivers in Busia,” the Health CS said. “On our part, we will take all the measures possible so that the figures do not continue to grow.”

Truck drivers crossing the border to and from the neighbouring countries are required to have a valid COVID-19 certificate for tests conducted 48 hours prior to crossing.