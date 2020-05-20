Connect with us

Capital News
Kamiti Maximum Prison is the largest correctional facility in Kenya. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Govt commits to clear Sh6.2bn pending bills for prison suppliers by June

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 20 – The government has committed to clear pending bills owed to suppliers in the State Department for Correctional Services by June 30 following a robust verification process that kicked off on Wednesday.

Principal Secretary Zeinab Hussein has urged claimants with outstanding invoices that had been declared by the delivery stations and declared to the National Treasury to avail themselves for the exercise at designated places countrywide between 8am and 5pm.

The department has been tracking historical outstanding claims accrued between the financial years 2011/12 and 2017/18 with a view to paying all eligible suppliers and contractors duly owed for goods supplied and or services rendered to the Kenya Prisons Service.

“This is the final verification exercise and there will be no other. Failure to present yourself will result to non-verification of your claims,” she said.

The department hosts 129 correctional institutions out of which nine are maximum-security prisons where the suppliers provide a variety of items ranging from foodstuffs among others.

The suppliers are required to submit requisite documents during the exercise key among them their bank account details, valid Kenya Revenue Authority clearance certificate, original identification cards, copies of invoices, copy of their companies’ registration certificates/business name registration and KRA pin, credit note and letter of offer from the respective counties.

Regions, where the exercise is scheduled to be conducted, include: Nairobi, Coast, North Eastern, Upper Eastern, Lower Eastern, North Rift, South Rift, Western and Nyanza.

“All claimants must wear masks and fully adhere to the social distance and other health guidelines in place at the verification venues,” she said.

According to the Auditor General reports, the State Department owes the suppliers close to Sh6.2 billion, dating back from 2009, with the government over the years being adamant to clear their payments owing to unverified cases which the majority of the cases were deemed to be unproven.

Since June 2009, the suppliers have not received payment for goods and services delivered until 2018, with banks disposing off their land, houses and vehicles used as collaterals.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has on numerous occasions assured the suppliers that genuine claims will be paid.

The claims were previously subjected to vetting by a multi-agency taskforce comprising officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Attorney General’s office, Treasury and internal auditors where it was deduced that a majority of the claims were irregular and illegal.

