German charged in kenya for sodomising 4 minors

NAIROBI, Kenya May 26 – A Germany was charged Tuesday for sodomizing four teenagers aged between ten and 13 years old in Kenya.

Court documents show that the offenses were committed in Kisumu and Nairobi counties.

The accused, Thomas Sheller, who appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Muthoni Nzibe, was ordered remanded at Kilimani Police Station to await a probation report on the victims.

He faced seven counts.



The prosecution told the court that the offenses were committed between March and May 2020.



The accused is said to have indecently exposed the minors to pornographic material.

In opposing bail against the accused, the prosecution said he had no valid permit and was found by the migration department being unlawfully in Kenya.



The court heard that the accused is a flight risk because he had no fixed aboard having committed the offenses in Nyalenda, Kisumu County, and later arrested in Starehe.

The matter will be mentioned on June 19, when the probation report will be presented before court.