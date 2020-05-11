Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
General Kibochi takes over the leadership of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) from General Samson Mwathethe who retired after serving as CDF for five years/FILE/KDF

Kenya

General Robert Kibochi sworn in as new Chief of Kenya Defence Forces

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – President Uhuru Kenyatta today at State House, Nairobi, witnessed the swearing in of General Robert Kariuki Kibochi as the new Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces (CDF).

General Kibochi takes over the leadership of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) from General Samson Mwathethe who retired after serving as CDF for five years.

Previously, General Kibochi, who was accompanied to State House by his wife Mrs Tabitha Kariuki, served as the Vice Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces.

Speaking during the ceremony, President Kenyatta commended the KDF for upholding merit and professionalism which he said has enabled the institution to have a predictable and stable career management system for its officers, servicemen and women.

“I commend the Cabinet Secretary and the Ministry of Defence team for ensuring a seamless transition. This signals our maturity in governance and strong belief in civil transfer of power, as envisaged in our constitution,” the President said.

Saying the established military succession system underscores the value of rules and procedures, the President called on other government institutions to emulate the standard as a best practice.

The Head of State exuded confidence that with commitment and determination the new military top brass led by General Kibochi will protect and defend the territorial integrity of Kenya even as the country deals with modern security challenges and other natural occurrences.

“I am confident that you will steer our Defence Forces with steady hands. You take over from General Samson Mwathethe, who has served this nation selflessly, with loyalty and dedication.  I expect no less from the incoming team and neither do the citizens of this country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“You are taking the mantle of leadership at the KDF at a time when the country, region and the world is confronted by a number of threats and risks.  Apart from the terrorist threat that faces us we are confronting COVID-19, the floods, and the locusts invasion,” the President told the new CDF.

The President thanked General Mwathethe for his exemplary service saying the retired CDF had served the nation selflessly, with loyalty and dedication.

“General Mwathethe, as you revert to being a civilian, as a retired CDF, you must do so with pride because you have served well.  I also hope that you will remain available to your colleagues, whenever they may need your counsel,” President Kenyatta said.

The recently appointed military chiefs among them Vice Chief of Defence Forces Lt. Gen Levi Mghalu and Commander of the Kenya Navy, Major General Jimson Mutai were also sworn in at the colourful military ceremony attended by Defence Cabinet Secretary Dr Monica Juma, outgoing CDF General Samson Mwathethe and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

As part of their contribution to the national fight against Coronavirus, KDF donated Shs 102 million to the Kenya COVID-19 Fund, money raised from voluntary salary cuts within the military.

Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua conducted the swearing in ceremony.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017