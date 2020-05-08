Gen Mwathethe hands over Chief of Defence mantle to Gen Kibochi

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 – General Samson Mwathethe received a 17-gun salute as he officially handed over the command of the military to his successor Robert Kibochi on Friday.

The outgoing the new Chief of Defence Forces arrived at the Department of Defence Headquarters where he handed over functions to Gen Kibochi. Earlier on, Gen Mwathethe bid farewell the Kenya Army personal.

He was also accorded guards of honour at Kenya Navy and Kenya Airforce headquarters where he visited military personnel earlier in the week.

Gen Mwathethe is leaving the force after 42 years of service.





The outgoing CDF Gen Samson Mwathethe and CDF Designate Gen Robert Kibochi at the Defence Headquarters where the CDF handed over KDF flag to CDF Designate Gen Kibochi as well as signing the change of command certificate/KDF

Defence Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma, her Foreign Affairs Raychelle Omamo who previously held the docket are among top ranking government officers present at the ceremony.