Former MP Peter Kiilu mourned as a trusted civil servant during his burial

MAKUENI, Kenya May 26 – Former Makueni Member of Parliament Peter Kiilu was buried in his Ngoto village, Mbitini in Makueni County.

His funeral was attended a few people, mainly locals as well as county and ntiobal government representatives due to the social distancing rule imposed to control the spread of COVID-19.

Among those present was Senate speaker Ken Lusaka, who eulogized the former MP as a dedicated politician.

“He once told me a bad decision is better than non at all. And if you can make a decision never procrastinate what you can do today,” Lusaka told mourners.

Kiilu was a former Provincial Commissioner prior to his election to Parliament.

“Those in provincial administration never regret that this is the best profession you can be because like Kiilu, when you are told to jump in Lake Victoria you ask when you are in the water, don’t ask before you jump in,” he added.

Makueni Governor Prof Kivutha Kibwana who was took over from Kiilu as Makueni MP was also present at the funeral.

” he was fully loyal and even if we were in different sides of politics, this is something to be treasured. He was for real loyal to his boss”, Kibwana said.

Several leaders led by Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr paid their last respect to the former lawmaker.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s message was read by Wanyama Muyambo, who eulogized Kiilu as a friendly and seasoned public administrator who served the nation with distinction.

Kiilu rose through the ranks to become a Provincial Commissioner during the late president Daniel arap Moi’s regime.

He won the Makueni Parliamentary seat in 2007.