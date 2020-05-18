Connect with us

Nyongesa was sworn in at the Supreme Court on Monday during a ceremony presided over by Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi

Former LSK Council Member sworn in as Tax Appeals Tribunal Chairperson

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – Former Law Society of Kenya’s Council Member Wafula Nyongesa has been sworn in as Chairperson of the Tax Appeals Tribunal following the revocation of retired judge Erastus Githinji’s appointment.

Nyongesa was sworn in at the Supreme Court on Monday during a ceremony presided over by Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi.

His appointment was gazetted on Wednesday last week after Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani revoked Githinji’s appointment.

Chama Cha Mawakili, a breakaway formation of the LSK had challenged Justice Githinji’s appointment terming his selection process as flowed.

LSK also mounted a challenge resulting in a decision by Justice Hellen Wasilwa to stop his swearing in pending the determination of the petition by Chama Cha Mawakili.

