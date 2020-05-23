Former Kenya Rugby 7s speedster Allan Makaka dead in road accident

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – Former Kenya Rugby Sevens player Allan Makaka is dead.

Makaka, who worked at Royal Media Services’ as the Business Manager in charge of Hot 96, is said to have rammed a trailer on Mombasa road. He died on the spot.

His body was found intact on the driver’s seat with a safety belt on after the accident. The accident occurred on Mombasa Road on Friday night.

Royal Media Services has confirmed that his family has been notified.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing on of our colleague Allan Makaka, Business Manager in the Commercial department through a tragic road accident,” the company said on Saturday morning in a memo to staff.

Makaka, scored most tries for Kenya in the 2004-2005 World Rugby Sevens Series while having the most points at 86 the same year.

Sevens legend Waisale Serevi once described him as one of the fastest players he ever saw.

Born in June 28, 1982, Makaka started playing rugby at the defunct Ulinzi where he was part of the team that won the 2002-2003 National Sevens Circuit before joining Kenya Harlequin where he went on to win the Kenya Cup in 2008 with the giant rugby club in Kenya.

The Musingu High School alumni win was also part of the Quins team that won the 2005-2006 National Sevens Circuit.

The accident occurred on Mombasa Road, a highway listed on a recent report by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) as having accounted for a high number of accidents since January.

NTSA however, says there were fewer accidents nationally since January as compared to last year, in what is attributed to stringent measures to contain COVID-19, including the dusk to dawn curfew because most accidents occur at night.

During the four-month period, NTSA said, the country has lost 1,022 people compared to last year’s 1,058.

Of those who have died since January, 390 are pedestrians, 86 drivers, 159 passengers, 107 pillions, 18 pedal cyclists and 262 motorcyclists.

According to the data released by the authority this week, majority of the victims are pedestrians, just like last year.

In the same period under review, some 2,151 people sustained serious injuries compared to 1,844 in 2019 while 1,636 were slightly injured since January compared to 1,363 last year.

“Private cars led in the accidents followed by commercial ones, then comes motorcycles, public service vehicles, unknown ones, government and tuk-tuk follow in the order,” the statement states.

Nairobi-Mombasa, Nakuru and Thika highways account for the highest road fatalities.

The government has enforced cessation of movement to and out of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi- in a move aimed at suppressing the spread of coronavirus which has so far killed 50 people and infected more than 1000 in the country.