Agnes Odhiambo is the new Chair of the NTSA board. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Former Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo to chair NTSA board

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15- President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed former Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo as the new Chairperson of the National Transport and Safety Authority board.

The appointment is contained in a Gazette Notice published on Wednesday.

She will serve for a period of three years.

Odhiambo served as the country’s first Auditor-General for a period of 8 years and was replaced by Margaret Nyakang’o.

NTSA is mandated to advise and make recommendations on road transport and safety regulations among other functions.

She will head a board whose members include George Njao who is the Director-General, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani, Transport Principal Secretary Esther Koimett and Attorney General Paul Kihara.

Also, in the board is Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and 6 other members.

