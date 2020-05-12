Foreign Affairs Ministry Donates PPEs for Health Workers in the country

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12- The Ministry of Foreign affairs on Tuesday donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to Health Workers, who are in the frontline in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

The virus has so far killed 36 people and infected 715, according to government statistics.

Among the equipment donated include, 300,000 gloves, 170 medical shoes, 300 medical gowns, and 1500 goggles.

While presenting the donations , Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Kamau Macharia said there was need to support health workers due to their role in fighting the virus.

“We have worked with you in a very dedicated way since the beginning of this pandemic. We have come to show our solidarity to thank you and through you to the minister of health himself and all who are under this ministry for the exemplary work that you are doing that has given many Kenyans comfort during this pandemic,” Macharia said.

He also presented other donations from Kenya’s embassy in Beijing among them 85,000 ordinary face masks and 3000 surgical masks.

“Our Embassy in Beijing has been working very closely with those who continue to wish us well and from private companies and firms in China; we have received 6000 N95 respirators, surgical face masks 3000 pieces, 300 isolation gowns and 85,000 normal face masks,” Macharia announced.

Macharia spoke during the Ministry of Health’s daily update on COVID-19.

Kenya has so far registered 715 positive cases after 15 new infections were reported on Tuesday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The 15 were identified from 978 samples which were tested since Monday. Kenya has so far tested 33, 916 samples.

“In terms of age, the youngest one is one year and eight months old while the oldest is 62 years,” Dr Aman said of the new cases. 10 are males and five are females.

Seven of the cases were confirmed in Mombasa, three in Migori, two from Wajir and one each from Nairobi, Machakos and Kiambu.

“In terms of estates, Mombasa, Mvita had five cases and one each from Jomvu and Kisauni, in Migori the three cases are from Kuria East and in Wajir the cases are in Gulete Dere in Wajir South and Griftohaga in Wajir West while in Nairobi the one case was from Githurai and in Machakas in Kathiani,” he said.

The fatality figure also rose to 36 after 3 more people succumbed in Mombasa.

Eight more patients have however been discharged from hospital bringing the tally of the number of recoveries in the country to 259 with health care workers lauded for their efforts in preventing the spread of the virus.