Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Waorani organizations have warned COVID-19's spread could be "catastrophic and highly lethal" for their community, which is vulnerable to diseases

Capital Health

First coronavirus case detected in Ecuador Amazon tribe

Published

Waorani organizations have warned COVID-19’s spread could be “catastrophic and highly lethal” for their community, which is vulnerable to diseases © AFP/File / Rodrigo BUENDIA

Quito, Ecuador, May 18 – The first case of the novel coronavirus has been detected in one of Ecuador’s indigenous Amazon tribes, the health ministry said Sunday.

Waorani organizations — speaking through the GO Alliance for Human Rights in Ecuador (DDHH) — warned COVID-19’s spread could be “catastrophic and highly lethal” for their community, which is vulnerable to diseases.

The first case reported in the Waorani tribe is a “pregnant woman, 17 years old, who began to show symptoms on May 4,” the ministry said in a statement.

She was taken to a hospital in the capital Quito and placed in isolation, the statement said, without giving further details.

The federal government — in coordination with indigenous leaders — checked on 40 people that the woman had come into contact within the Miwaguno community, which has 140 inhabitants.

“Seventeen citizens with a history of respiratory systems were found. To date, six of them have symptoms, so 20 rapid tests and a total of seven nasopharyngeal swabs were performed,” the health ministry said, without releasing the test results.

Ecuador, one of the hardest-hit countries in Latin America, is now in its second month of lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

It has reported some 33,000 cases and more than 2,700 deaths.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017