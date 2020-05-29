Eyes on Kibra as 49 more COVID-19 cases recorded

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – Focus has now shifted to Kibra, after recording a high number of COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days.

The populous informal settlement recorded 49 positive coronavirus cases Friday, just a day after posting 35 cases.

It accounted for the majority of the 76 cases reported in Nairobi on Friday, raising the national tally to 1,745.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Korir said the high number of positive cases is attributed to the large sample size during the targetted mass testing.

“We are glad that many Kenyans are coming out for the targeted mass testing and this is encouraging because this is the only way we will know where the virus is and take containment measures against it. We therefore continue to encourage people to come out for testing,” Mwangangi said.

Ruaraka recorded 13 cases, Westlands 4, Makadara 4, Langata 2, Embakasi West, Kasarani and Starehe one each.

Of the new cases nationally, Nairobi recorded 76, Mombasa 19, Busia 16, Uasin Gishu 8, Kiambu 2, Kajiado 5 and Isiolo 1.

“Therefore our numbers continue to rise and that is why we should continue obeying the containment measures,” Mwangangi.

She said 17 more people had been discharged from hospital, raising the number of recoveries so far to 438.

Fatalities also increased to 62 after four more patients succumbed in Mombasa.

Mwangangi said they all had underlying conditions, including diabetes.

“We can stop this, if we all cooperate, and deal this monster a fatal blow. The silver bullet that is needed to do this is largely behavior change and internal drive to observe the various restrictions that have been advocated for by the Ministry of Health,” the CAS asserted.

The government has warned Kenyans against dropping the guard, after increased cases of people not using masks in public places were reported.

“We have noted areas where people have thrown caution into the wind and to some people, life is back to normal,” she said, “We would like to warn our people that the situation has not stabilized.”

She urged Kenyans to continue following all the protective measures laid down by the government, to curb the spread of the disease.