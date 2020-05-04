Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
There were signs of life creeping back to normal in Italy as it started to lifty the world's longest lockdown

Capital Health

Europe emerges from lockdown as global virus cases top 3.5m

Published

There were signs of life creeping back to normal in Italy as it started to lifty the world’s longest lockdown © AFP / Miguel MEDINA

Rome, Italy, May 4 – Millions of Europeans emerged with relief from coronavirus confinement on Monday, with hard-hit Italy leading the way out of the world’s longest lockdown.

At least 3.5 million people are now known to have been infected, but US President Donald Trump offered hope for an end to the pandemic, saying he believed there would be a vaccine by year’s end.

Around 248,000 people have died since the coronavirus emerged in China late last year and swept across the globe, given wings by the network of air routes that in normal times keep the modern world ticking.

Spread of coronavirus © AFP / Simon MALFATTO

Lockdowns imposed on half of the planet have derailed economies, and politicians are now grappling with how to get the wheels turning again without sparking a second wave of infections.

Italy — second only to the United States in its COVID-19 death toll and the first to impose a national lockdown — was gingerly emerging into the spring sunshine on Monday, with construction sites and factories resuming work.

Restaurants reopened for takeaway orders, but bars and ice cream parlours will remain shut. The use of public transport is being discouraged and everyone will have to wear masks in indoor public spaces.

– ‘Joy and fear’ –

“We are feeling a mix of joy and fear,” 40-year-old Stefano Milano said in Rome.

“There will be great happiness in being able to go running again carefree, in my son being allowed to have his little cousin over to blow out his birthday candles, to see our parents,” the father-of-three said.

In Spain, people were allowed out to exercise after 48 days of stay-at-home orders © AFP / JOSE JORDAN

Italy reported its lowest death toll on Sunday since the first day of the lockdown on March 9 with 174 fatalities, compared with 969 at the peak. In all, 28,884 people have died in Italy.

Many other European countries are also relaxing lockdowns, even as they continue to advocate social distancing, masks and more testing to try to track infections.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Spain made face masks mandatory on public transport starting Monday, two days after finally allowing people out to exercise freely after a 48-day lockdown.

“There are more people with masks, before I didn’t see people with them but today, yes,” said Cristina Jimenez, 31, as she left a Madrid metro station wearing a mask and gloves.

Neighbouring Portugal allowed small shops, hair salons and car dealers to resume business from Monday, but ordered face masks to be worn in stores and on public transport.

Slovenia, Poland and Hungary joined Germany in allowing public spaces and businesses to partially reopen.

– ‘History of infecting the world’ –

The pressure to reopen business is also being felt across the Atlantic, where the previously booming US economy was supposed to be the centrepiece of Trump’s November re-election bid.

But weeks of lockdown have left 30 million Americans out of work and businesses in trouble, with US clothing retailer J. Crew filing for bankruptcy on Monday.

US President Donald Trump said a coronavirus vaccine could be available by year’s end © AFP / JIM WATSON

With his poll numbers sagging, Trump has increasingly taken to blaming China for the outbreak, and says there is proof it started in a Chinese laboratory.

China denies the claims, and the US Director of National Intelligence has said analysts are still examining the exact origin. Most scientists say the disease arose naturally in the animal kingdom and jumped to humans.

But US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ran with his boss’s position, citing “enormous” evidence that the virus originated in a lab in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus first emerged.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Remember, China has a history of infecting the world and running substandard laboratories,” Pompeo said Sunday.

The renewed anti-Chinese rumblings from Washington set financial markets on edge on Monday.

– Trump offers vaccine hope –

The United States has the most coronavirus deaths in the world at more 67,600.

Trump had initially played down the virus, before later warning that it could cost 60,000 lives, but at a live TV event on Sunday he acknowledged a higher eventual death toll.

Some businesses in Germany were allowed to partially reopen, but with new safety measures in place © AFP / THOMAS KIENZLE

“Look, we’re going to lose anywhere from 75, 80 to 100,000 people,” he said. “That’s a horrible thing.”

But Trump forecast great leaps in prevention over the coming months.

“We are very confident that we’re going to have a vaccine at the end of the year, by the end of the year,” he said. He then acknowledged: “The doctors would say ‘well, you shouldn’t say that.’ I’ll say what I think.”

Germany’s health minister on Monday poured cold water on that optimism, saying vaccines can “take years”.

– ‘Trans-Tasman bubble’ –

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Many parts of Asia have, however, begun to inch towards a post-pandemic life, with schools in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi reopening on Monday after two weeks without new infections anywhere in the country.

Malaysians headed back to work, while Australia and New Zealand discussed creating a “trans-Tasman bubble” that would allow travel between the two countries.

But regional heavyweight Japan extended its state of emergency to the end of the month, despite a comparatively small-scale outbreak.

The disease continues its march in some places.

Russia is rapidly becoming Europe’s blackspot, with officials in Moscow urging residents to stay home in an effort to tamp down the growing daily tally of new cases.

“The threat is apparently on the rise,” Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin told citizens.

burs-dk/jv

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017