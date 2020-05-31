Diarrhea Is The Latest COVID-19 Symptom

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – Public Health officials in Kenya have now listed diarrhea as the latest symptom of COVID-19, adding to a fever, dry cough and tiredness.

Other serious symptoms include difficulty in breathing, chest pain or pressure and loss of speech or movement.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman on Saturday said the symptom has been recorded in many other parts of the world.

This comes after former legislator Bishop Margaret Wanjiru- who has since recovered from the disease said she initially did not have coronavirus symptoms but only experienced diarrhea and food poisoning.

“It is one of those COVID-19 symptoms, it has been established across the globe,” the CAS told a news briefing on Saturday.

So far, the government has tested 76, 962 out of which 1,888 have turned positive.

On Saturday, Aman said 143 people, among them a month-old baby had tested positive- with Kericho County joining the list with one case.

33 counties have so far recorded positive cases.