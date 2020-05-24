Connect with us

Detectives nab suspect with counterfeit goods, fake KRA stamps

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a 35-year-old man found in possession of suspected counterfeit goods of unspecified value.

Acting on a tip off, detectives from the Special Service Unit (SSU) working jointly with counterparts based in Parklands apprehended the suspect along Park Road in Nairobi Saturday evening.

The DCI said the suspect was escorted to his store situated at Civil Servant Estate within Ngara where 2,150 pieces of Spirit bottle tops of assorted foreign and local brands and two rolls of fake KRA stickers were recovered.

Four rolls of tape with a London Distillers mark and a roll of Mau Mist natural spring bottled water label were also recovered in the same store.

