Detected COVID-19 cases rise to 912 as 25 more registered

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – Twenty-five additional coronavirus cases were confirmed in the country on Monday, raising the total number of reported cases to 912.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid said the cases were detected from 1,139 samples analyzed in 24 hours.

Twenty-there of the newly detected cases were registered among males while two were female.

The cases are distributed across the counties of Kajiado, Mombasa, Nairobi, Kwale, Taita Taveta, Meru and Garissa.

To date Kenya has tested a total of 44,851 samples for coronavirus and recorded fifty deaths and 336 recoveries.