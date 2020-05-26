Defining moment: Uhuru to convene first Jubilee Party NEC in 3 years

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta will this week convene the ruling Jubilee Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) tentatively on Thursday, the first of its kind in three years and second since the party was founded in 2017 after the merger of then Jubilee Coalition affiliate parties.

Secretary General Raphael Tuju Tuesday told the press the meeting could take place any day from Thursday subject to the availability of the Head of State. He did not disclose the venue.

The agenda for the meeting, he however noted, will be drafted by the reconstituted National Management Committee.

“We hope to have a NEC meeting very soon; we are only waiting for the Party Leader to give us the time when he is able to meet the NEC. So we will communicate to all members of the NEC, they will all be invited and if anybody has got any objections to the actions that have been taken so far they will able to raise them at that meeting,” he said.

Addressing a news conference at the party headquarters in Pangani Estate, Nairobi, Tuju confirmed that the party will also hold a Parliamentary Group Meeting for the Members of the National Assembly.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) consist of the following members: all National Officials, the National Advisory Council members, National Assembly Leader, Senate Leader, Chairpersons of the Party Parliamentary Caucuses, Chairperson of the Governor’s Caucus, The Party Whips in Senate and National Assembly and Secretary to the Parliamentary Group.

NEC also has representation from National MCA Caucus, Women’s League, Youth League, Persons with Disabilities League; National Diaspora League, The National Council of Elders and The Jubilee Foundation

Other members include the National Business Council, Executive Director and Deputy Executive Director.

The Jubilee Party Secretary General announced the party had also moved to formalize changes made to the Party’s National Management Committee (NMC) after they addressed procedural issues which had been flagged by the Registrar of Political Parties.

“I want to be very clear that we will not be very merciful when it comes to the discipline of the Members. In the past, we have been very generous of to the party members, some of them even using without authority the stationery of the party and expecting us to allow that kind of dysfunction. I am sorry, (but) they have been mistaken and disciplinary action will be taken,” said Tuju.

At the centre of the war is proposed change to the NMC membership, a decision contested by Deputy Party Leader William Ruto and 146 lawmakers from the National Assembly and the Senate.

Tuju however defended the changes, saying the party made the changes long before coronavirus was reported in the country, dismissing assertions by pro-Ruto members suggesting the changes gazetted by the Registrar of Political Parties on April 6 were sneaked in as the country battled COVID-19.