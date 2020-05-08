Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Unlike in the past where the graduands and their parents congregated in the university’s graduation square, the venue was shifted to the university’s boardroom the university council members conducted the event/Dedan Kimathi University of Science and Technology

Corona Virus

Dedan Kimathi University holds virtual graduation for 1,600 graduands

Published

NYERI, Kenya, May 8 – Dedan Kimathi University of Science and Technology Friday conducting a virtual graduation ceremony, conferring 1,600 students with diplomas and degrees as the university proceeded with the annual event despite disruptions occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike in the past where the graduands and their parents congregated in the university’s graduation square, the venue was shifted to the university’s boardroom the university council members conducted the event.

Save for lack of a gathering, graduation procedures were followed with Dean of faculties reading the names of the graduands who were conferred degrees and diplomas.

University Senate members and Dean of faculties present maintained social distancing inside the hall.

The graduates and their families followed the proceedings streamed live on Facebook and You Tube within the confines of their homes.

The university offers technology-based courses such as software engineering. 

Speaking while conferring degrees, the university’s Acting Chancellor Dr Jane Nyakango said that the institution is on the forefront in the fight against COVID-19.

“We as an institution are in the forefront in providing solutions to the pandemic, we have developed hand sanitizers, reusable masks, hazmat suits and we are currently developing a ventilator to save patient’s lives,” said Nyakango.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Der Nyakango said she was confident that the graduates will offer relevant skills to the job market.

“The world out there is competitive and as a university we give you the best skills be our ambassadors,” she said. 

Graduands interviewed said that they were glad the institution proceeded with the graduation event in the wake of stringent social distancing regulation which forbid public gatherings.

The government through Ministry of Health in March banned all social gathering to contain spread of coronavirus effectively putting an end to all functions including church services, mosque prayers and graduations.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017