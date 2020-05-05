DCI pursuing killers of Kibera journalist as one suspect arrested

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5- Detectives in Kilimani are holding a 19-year-old suspect believed to have been part of a 6-member gang that killed Mohamed Marijan, a journalist based in Kibera on Monday morning.

In the CCTV footage retrieved from the control centre at Jogoo house, the Pamoja FM journalist is seen being accosted by the gang who stabbed him, resulting to his death.

“The suspect is among other things helping us with the identification process,” a detective privy to the investigations told Capital FM News.

Marijan was an active member of the Kibra community policing committee- though police are yet to establish the motive of the attack.

Detectives said they’re also pursuing a woman said to have been hosting the attackers.

Kilimani Police boss Lucas Oigara who spoke to Capital FM News assured that all those responsible will be brought to book while urging residents to be calm and avoid taking law into their hands, after a man suspected to have been part of the gang was lynched soon after the incident.

Marijan was hosting a special Ramadhan programme for their Muslims listeners.

“Suspects should be handed over to police but not killed, that is wrong,” Oigara said.

The journalist’s bag with his belongings was recovered outside a house near the accident scene.

According to the Media Council of Kenya, more than 30 journalists have been killed while in the line of duty this year alone, with Monday’s murder coming on the World Press Freedom Day.

Another 56 others were killed in 2019, a worrying trend the council said must be reversed.