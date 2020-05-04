CS Magoha rules out school reopening under the current COVID-19 situation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha has clarified that schools will not reopen in June given the current COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Prof Magoha on Sunday said the final decision on the matter will be made by the National Emergency Response Committee.

“We have said that children should enjoy their holidays and that schools shall remain closed effective 4th of this month (May) up to 4th of next month (June).”

He added: “You have eyes and ears and you can ask yourselves whether in your considered opinion the past week has been good or bad as far as coronavirus is concerned.”

He was speaking during the government’s daily briefing on the status of the coronavirus in the country.

The Ministry of Education voiced concerns that private schools are now demanding payment of fees from parents with reports that the private schools have already announced the commencement of the second term.

The CS said he was disturbed by the fact that certain schools and parents have been haggling over the re-opening of schools and schools fees.

“If and when we are going to make the pronouncements as to whether we are going to shift the calendar, we shall wait for the appropriate time, which has not yet come. It is important to remember that this is a medical crisis, the economic aspect is on the side and we must contain the medical crisis first,” Prof. Magoha stated.

Magoha however said the Kenya Certificate of Primary Examination and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examination will proceed as planned.

“Even up to this point the Government has not decided whether or not to postpone this year’s national examination,” he said.