NPS Inspector General Hilary Mutyambai/FILE/CFM - Ojwang Joe

COVID-19 response committee mandates Mutyambai to establish containment camp for curfew violators

NAIROBI, Kenya May 3 – The National Emergency Response Committee (NERC) has directed the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to designate a containment camp for those flaunting curfew guidelines as the coronavirus infections increased on Sunday, the country having recorded a surge in infections with thirty of 883 samples analyzed testing positive.

With only 1,195 sampled tested on Saturday, the health ministry reported twenty-four additional cases.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said anyone arrested for violating such rules will no longer be accommodated in government quarantine facilities.

“Such individuals will no longer be accommodated at the usual Government quarantine facilities,the inspector General of Police has been directed by NERC to designate a curfew breakers holding place,” he said.

During a media briefing on COVID-19, Aman asserted that the new facility must be able to meet the social distancing requirement as per the ministry’s guidelines.

He acknowledged that there has been an extensive debate on the manner in which those flaunting curfew rules were handled, the National Assembly declining to approve a proposal to impose punitive rules on the violators.

Aman said of the new cases reported on Sunday nineteen are from Mombasa, eight from Nairobi and two from Bungoma.

Fifteen more patients were discharged from hospital after having recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 167, the country’s recovery rate now standing at 40 percent.

The country’s death toll increased to 24 after two more patients from Mombasa succumbed to the virus.The death toll represents a 5.5 per cent fatality.

