NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in Kenya has increased to 173.

This is after 6 more patients were discharged from hospital on Monday.

“This is good news, we have six patients who have recovered,” said Dr Mercy Mwangangi, a Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health, who issued an update Monday.

She said positive cases had also hit 490 after 25 new cases spread out in Nairobi and Mombasa.

