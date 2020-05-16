COVID-19: Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Mandera to remain under containment until June 6

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – A cessation of movement order in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Mandera counties will remain in force for an additional 21 days as government Saturday announced sustained efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

In measures outlined by President Uhuru Kenyatta on the advice the National Emergency Response Committee chaired by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, the nationwide dusk-to-dawn was also be extended to June 6.

President Kenyatta noted twenty-two counties had so far registered COVID-19 cases with 481 patients currently undergoing treatment in government isolation centres.

“The cessation of movement into the Nairobi metropolitan area and the counties of Kilifi, Kwale, Mombasa and Mandera and the nationwide dusk to dawn curfew that is currently enforced will be extended for a further period of 21 days up to and until June 6, 2020,” said President Kenyatta.

He urged Kenyans to adhere to measures that have been put in place to stop the disease that has so far claimed the lives of 50 Kenyans.

“If you come from an area where there are increased infections take it as your own responsibility to protect your loved ones from contracting the deadly disease,” the Head of State said.

The extension of containment measures comes amid increased number of reported infections in high-risk areas.

As of May 15, Nairobi was leading with 402 infections, while Mombasa had the second highest record with 269 COVID-19 cases.

Mandera, Kilifi and Kwale have so far reported 14, 8 and 3 cases respectively.

This is now the second time the government has extended the cessation of movement in virus hotspots and extended the dusk-to-dawn curfew, as part of the measures being enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The ban on the movement in and out of the four counties was first announced on April 6, while the dusk-to-dawn curfew was imposed on March 25.

There were 481 active coronavirus cases under treatment as of May 16, with the death toll raising to 50 after five more patients succumbed to the disease. 301 patients have been discharged so far.