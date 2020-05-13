Connect with us

Virus threat: A lab technician gears up for visiting a quarantine ward at the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi

Capital Health

COVID-19 mobile Testing Lab to be set up at Namanga to curb cross-border infections

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13- A mobile laboratory is set to be deployed at the Namanga border town to help prevent cross-border infections.

A Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health Dr Rashid Aman said the lab will be set up next week, with the help of the East African Community (EAC), amid rising cases of positive cases at the border point.

On Wednesday, Dr Aman said 25 people, mainly truck drivers had been turned away after testing positive at the border.

They include 23 Tanzanians, a Rwandese and a Ugandan.

And there were 3 people from Namanga who tested positive in Kenya on Tuesday, when the country’s infections rose to 737 cases.

The one to be set up in Namanga, he said, will help in improving the surveillance of the disease and undertaking tests, mainly on truck drivers.

“These laboratories are fully equipped to do molecular work and the testing that we are carrying out for COVID-19,” he said.

Ag Director-General of Health Dr Patrick Amoth urged communities living at the border point to be vigilant and report people trying to sneak into the country.

“I urge them to be very vigilant to be able to report any suspicious movement from our neighbouring countries,” Dr Amoth said.

