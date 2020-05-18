COVID-19 in 25 counties as Meru, Garissa and Taita Taveta report first cases

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – Meru, Garissa and Taita Taveta counties are the latest counties to record coronavirus cases raising to twenty-five the number of devolved units which have been affected by the disease.

The three counties account for five of the twenty-five positive cases diagnosed within 24 hours after 1,139 samples were analyzed.

Two cases reported in Garrissa county were traced to Dadaab refugee camp while two cases in Taita Taveta were picked up among truck drivers who were tested at Voi.

“In Garissa, the two cases are both from Badaab refugee camp, one at Iffo and one at Dagahaley, In meru one case is from Buuri,” Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said.

During his daily briefing on COVID-19, Aman said that Kiambu had the three cases, two in Kiambu town and one Githurai 45.

Kwale had three cases of truck drivers who were tested at Lunga Lunga border.

So far, Nairobi county has registered the highest amount of cases at 422 followed by Mombasa with 309 cases.

The three new cases in Nairobi were spread across Kawangare, Githurai 44 and Starehe while the five new cases in Mombasa included one case in Nyali and 4 in Likoni.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kajiado, which has the third highest number of cases, the tally rose to thirty-six cases after six new cases of truck drivers were diagnosed.

Wajir’s tally stands (15) , Mandera (14),Kiambu (13), Migori (10), Kilifi (8), Kitui (5), Kwale (4), Machakos (3), Nakuru (3), Bungoma (2), Busia (2), Homabay (2), Siaya( 2), Uasin Gishu (2), Bomet (1), Isiolo (1) and Kakamega (1).

In the recent weeks, more cases have been diagnosed along Kenya’s border points with Tanzania and Somalia putting border counties of Kajiado, Taita Taveta and Mandera at a higher risk.

Meanwhile, Aman said twenty-two more patients had recovered from the virus raising total recoveries to 336.

No COVID-19 related deaths was reported on Monday.