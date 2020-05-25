Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health officials are seen dressed in hazmat suits while handling the coffin bearing remains of a patient who succumbed to COVID-19/FILE

Capital Health

COVID-19 death toll rises to 52

JULIE OWINO

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – Coronavirus-related deaths increased to fifty-two on Monday after one more patient succumbed to the virus, the health ministry announced. 

The death comes a day after a 48-year-old from Nairobi’s Mathare succumbed to the highly infectious virus.

“We now have a total fatality of 52 , we lost one more patient to the disease and we do condole with the families and friends and those who have lost their loved ones during this pandemic,” Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said.

Nine more patients were however released from isolation and treatment facilities after having recovered from the disease.

“We have discharged another nine patients who have recovered from the disease bringing the total number of recoveries to 402,” she noted.

Mwangangi spoke when he confirmed seventy-two more COVID-19 cases raising registered infections to 1,286 with the number of active cases standing at 832.

A total of 2,711 samples were analyzed in a period of 24 hours leading to Monday signalling upscalled government efforts to track COVID-19 cases ahead of the anticipated relaxing of most virus containment restrictions on June 6.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on May 23 hinted at a possibility of relaxing current COVID-19 containment measures which include a nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew and restrictions of movement into and out of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale and Mandera.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We will not continue with the lockdown and the curfew, I have told health officials and my ministers that they should start telling Kenyans that we cannot be under a curfew or lockdown forever,” Uhuru said.

The dusk-to-dawn curfew was first issued on March 27. It was extended twice by a further 21 days while the cessation of movement order was imposed in five counties and eventually extended to Nairobi’s Eastleigh and Old Town in Mombasa due to the rising number of virus infections reported in the areas.

Globally, coronavirus has claimed over 345,000 lives out of 5.43 million infections recorded.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

MOH reports 72 more COVID-19 cases, virus tally rises to 1,286

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – The Ministry of Health on Monday reported seventy-two more coronavirus cases out of 2,711 samples analyzed within a period...

2 hours ago

County News

Ethnic clashes: Nakuru man admitted in hospital with arrow lodged in his back

NAKURU, Kenya, May 25 – A middle-aged man was Monday admitted to the Nakuru County Referral Hospital with an arrow lodged in his back...

4 hours ago

Focus on China

Hong Kong police embrace China’s security law plan

Hong Kong, May 25 – Hong Kong’s security chief on Monday welcomed China’s plans to impose a national security law on the financial hub,...

5 hours ago

Capital Health

Unease in Greece as restaurants, cafes reopen

Athens, Greece, May 25 – Restaurants and cafes across Greece opened ahead of schedule Monday as the country prepared to launch a shortened tourism...

5 hours ago

Corona Virus

Parks packed, terraces open as Madrid and Barcelona celebrate easing

Madrid, Spain, May 25 – Hundreds of Madrid residents flooded to the city’s parks as lockdown measures were finally eased in the Spanish capital...

5 hours ago

Kenya

National Assembly disowns purported Order Paper on DP Ruto impeachment

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – The National Assembly has dismissed as fake an Order Paper doing the rounds online purportedly listing a Special Motion on...

5 hours ago

Capital Health

Thailand enters global race for vaccine with trials on monkeys

Saraburi, Thailand, May 25 – Thailand is conducting tests on macaque monkeys as it races to produce a cheaper, alternative coronavirus vaccine it hopes...

6 hours ago

County News

DP’s office says Ruto-funded food aid fit for consumption, accuses foes of mudslinging

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – Deputy President William Ruto’s office has refuted claims linking a contaminated relief food consignment distributed in Kiambu’s Kikuyu constituency on...

7 hours ago