President Uhuru Kenyatta indicated 481 active cases were still under isolation and treatment with the tally of registered cases so far reported at 832/PSCU

COVID-19 death toll rises to 50 as registered cases soar to 832

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – Coronavirus deaths in the country rose to 50 on Saturday, after 5 more patients succumbed to the disease within a period of 24 hours.

The deaths were reported even as the number of newly detected COVID-19 cases surged to forty-nine, with seven more patients discharged rising the mumber of recovered patients to 301.

President Uhuru Kenyatta indicated 481 active cases were still under isolation and treatment with the tally of registered cases so far reported at 832.

“It is disturbing to note that close to 30 per cent of these recorded deaths occurred at home. The life of every Kenyan is precious. I together with millions of Kenyans mourn for the lost dreams cut short by this disease,” he stated.

Globally, coronavirus has claimed over 300,000 lives and 4.7 million infections recorded.

As part of containment measures, the President extended the nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew until June 6, as well as cessation of movement in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi, Mandera and Kwale counties.

He also ordered the closure of Kenya-Tanzania, Kenya-Somalia borders to all passenger traffic following increased infections in border counties.

President Kenyatta noted that among positive cases registered in the country this week, a total of 43 had originated from neighboring Somalia and Tanzania.

“As of yesterday, the cases across the border were distributed as follows, Wajir 14, Isebania 10, Namanga 16, Lungalunga 2 and Loitoktok 1,” he said.

The 832 reported cases are spread in 22 counties with Nairobi leading with 402 cases, Mombasa (269), Kajiado (27), Wajir (15), Mandera (14), Migori (10), Kiambu (10), Kilifi (8), Kitui (4), Kwale (3), Machakos (3), Nakuru (3), Bungoma (2), Busia (2), Homa Bay (2), Siaya (2), Uasin Gishu (2), Bomet (1), Isiolo (1) and Kakamega (1).

To date the Ministry of Health has tested a total of 39,018 samples.

