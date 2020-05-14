Connect with us

Capital News

World

COVID-19 cases rise to 758 in Kenya with 42 fatalities

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – Infections from COVID-19 rose to 758 in Kenya Thursday, as two more people succumbed.

This raises the total fatalities in the country to 42, according to Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi who released the latest statistics Thursday.

She said a 7-year-old and a 79 are among 21 new infections. Four are truck drivers who were tested at the border town of Namanga.

She said 12 cases are from Mombasa, 4 from Kajiado, 1 from Uasin Gishu, and four from Nairobi, with Kibera and Eastleigh having two each.

“We would like to thank all our able surveillance teams and health care workers as well as the multi-agency team that has come forth to fight the virus within our communities. They have identified high risk areas,” she said.

The number of recoveries from COVID-19 rose to 284 after 3 people were declared discharged from hospital.

So far, the government has tested 36, 918 people, in an aggressive move aimed at eradicating the virus even as the World Health Organisation warned that it is here to stay, signalling the need for nations to start re-opening.

Kenya is implenting a dusk to dawn curfew nationally, with cessation of movement declared in Mombasa, Nairobi, Kilifi Kwale and Mandera where high infection rates were recorded.

