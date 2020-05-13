COVID-19 cases rise to 737 in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 13 -Twenty two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kenya Wednesday, raising the total infections to 737, authorities said.

The new cases are from 1,516 samples tested since Tuesday, according to Dr Rashid Aman, a Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health.

“21 are Kenyans and one is a Ugandan. The country has so far tested 35, 432 samples,” he said on Wednesday, during the daily COVID-19 briefing.

Most of the new infection were registered in Nairobi County followed by Mombasa at eight, Kajiado had three and Bomet County produced one.

“17 are male and five are female,” he said.

The distribution of the new cases in Nairobi showed that Embakasi had eight cases, Kamukumji had four, Kibera produced two and Kenyatta National Hospital had one case.

In Mombasa, Mvita produced seven cases and Nyali had one.

All the reported cases in Kajiado originated from Namanga, the CAS said.

Dr Aman said a Mobile Testing Laboratory will be set up at the Namanga border to help curb cross-border infections.

“We must observe the containment measures in order to bring the numbers down,” he said.

On Tuesday, 25 people including truck drivers from Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda were turned away at the border after testing positive for the virus.