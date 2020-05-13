Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Capital Health

COVID-19 cases rise to 737 in Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 13 -Twenty two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kenya Wednesday, raising the total infections to 737, authorities said.

The new cases are from 1,516 samples tested since Tuesday, according to Dr Rashid Aman, a Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health.

“21 are Kenyans and one is a Ugandan. The country has so far tested 35, 432 samples,” he said on Wednesday, during the daily COVID-19 briefing.

Most of the new infection were registered in Nairobi County followed by Mombasa at eight, Kajiado had three and Bomet County produced one.

“17 are male and five are female,” he said.

The distribution of the new cases in Nairobi showed that Embakasi had eight cases, Kamukumji had four, Kibera produced two and Kenyatta National Hospital had one case.

In Mombasa, Mvita produced seven cases and Nyali had one.

All the reported cases in Kajiado originated from Namanga, the CAS said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Dr Aman said a Mobile Testing Laboratory will be set up at the Namanga border to help curb cross-border infections.

“We must observe the containment measures in order to bring the numbers down,” he said.

On Tuesday, 25 people including truck drivers from Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda were turned away at the border after testing positive for the virus.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017