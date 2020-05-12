COVID-19 cases in Kenya rise to 715

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 12 – Fifteen more people, including a Rwandese, have tested positive for coronavirus raising the total number of infections in the country to 715.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman who made the announcement Tuesday said Mombasa County produced seven of the new cases.

The county also produced three of the new fatality cases after two died at home while one succumbed in the hospital.

“On behalf of the Ministry and myself I wish to send my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the bereaved,” Aman said.

Kenya has so far registered 36 COVID-19 deaths even as scientists in the country and around the world race against time to find a cure for the disease that has left 286,000 dead and over 4 million others infected.

The 15 new infections in the country were identified from 978 samples which were tested since Monday.

Seven of the cases were confirmed in Mombasa, three in Migori, two from Wajir and one each from Nairobi, Machakos and Kiambu.

“In terms of estates, Mombasa, Mvita had five cases and one each from Jomvu and Kisauni, in Migori the three cases are from Kuria East and in Wajir the cases are in Gulete Dere in Wajir South and Griftohaga in Wajir West while in Nairobi the one case was from Githurai and in Machakas in Kathiani,” he said.

Eight more patients have been discharged from hospital bringing the tally of the number of recoveries in the country to 259 with health care workers lauded for their efforts in preventing the spread of the virus.

“We continue to appreciate and thank our health care workers for this great that they are performing,” he said.