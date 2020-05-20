COVID-19 cases cross the 1000-mark in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – CODID-19 cases in Kenya rose to 1,029 Wednesday, crossing the 1000-mark even as the government intensified efforts to prevent a further spread of the infections nationally.

Infections in the country have been increasing daily, since mid March when the first case was confirmed on a student who had arrived in from the US through the UK.

Among the measures in place to combat the infections is a dusk to dawn curfew imposed by President Uhuru Kenyatta, countrywide, and cessation of movement in and out of Eastleigh, a densely populated suburb in the capital Nairobi, Mombasa’s Old Town area and Mandera in northern Kenya that borders with Somalia.

On Wednesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced the extension of the lockdown in Old Town and Eastleigh due to the high number of cases which have been on a sharp increase there.

“We are very much concerned about Mombasa,” he said when he announced 66 new infections, the highest on a single day nationally, raising the tally to 1,029.

Of the new infections, Kagwe said 30 are from Mombasa, 26 in Nairobi and 3 from Kajiado County.

“Some 64 of those infected are Kenyans while the two others are foreign nationals,” the CS said of the new infections.

The government is grappling with a challenge of taming cross border infections at the Namanga border of Tanzania common with truck drivers.

The border remains closed for all passengers or pedestrians but truck drivers are allowed to cross into Kenya, once they test negative of coronavirus.

With the increased infections, he said the National Emergency Response Committee has extended the cessation of movement in Nairobi’s Eastleigh estate and Mombasa Old Town to June 6 this even as it emerged that the two regions are still hotspots for the spread of coronavirus.

Several Tanzanian truck drivers have been turned away at the border on testing positive of the virus, in what has angered their government which has vowed tougher measures.