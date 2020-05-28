Court okays detention of 14-year-old pending murder charges on Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – A Nairobi court on Thursday granted police permission to hold a 14-year-old who is among three suspects accused of killing Mohammed Marjan, a radio presenter at a community media network based in Nairobi’s Kibra, on May 4.

Shahid Jabir will be held at Kileleshwa police station, ahead of a Tuesday June 2 appearnce, when the suspects will take plea.

The two other murder suspects, Juma Hussein and Hamisi Juma, will be held at the Industrial area remand prison.

The suspects appeared before Justice James Wakiaga.

Marjan who worked for Pamoja FM as a presenter and was an active member of the Kibera Community Policing Committee, was stabbed to death at 5am after a night shift.