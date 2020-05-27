Court fines former KRA Manager Sh2mn for soliciting Sh15mn bribe

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – A former Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) senior manager, who six years ago, received a Sh 15 million bribe has been fined Sh2 million by an Anti-Corruption Magistrate’s Court in Nairobi.

In a ruling issued by Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi on Wednesday, the former Domestic Taxes Department (DTD) boss, Robert Maina Ngumi, will serve 18 months imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.

“The Anti-Corruption Magistrate’s Court in Nairobi fines a former Kenya Revenue Authority Senior Manager Robert Maina Ngumi Kshs. 2 million for soliciting and receiving a bribe of Kshs.15 million six years ago,” the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the agency which prosecuted the case stated.

Ngumi was convicted for soliciting and receiving the bribe from a businessman to facilitate reduction of tax arrears owed to the tax agency from Sh439 .9 million to Sh18.6 million.

“The cash received by Ngumi was EACC treated money which was recovered from him at the time of arrest. He did not take any money,” EACC clarified.

The former KRA boss was accused of demanding the money on March 11, 2014 as inducement for him to issue a letter reducing a company’s tax arrears amounting to Sh439 .9 million.