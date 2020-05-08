Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
China did not say the WHO probe should look at the origins of the pandemic, only the global response to it © AFP / STR

Focus on China

China supports WHO-led review of global pandemic response

Published

Beijing, China, May 8 – China said Friday it supports a World Health Organization-led review into the global response to the coronavirus outbreak, but only “after the pandemic is over”.

The comments from foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying came as China faces increasing global pressure to allow an international investigation into the origins of the pandemic.

The review should be conducted in an “open, transparent and inclusive manner” under the leadership of WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Hua said at a press briefing.

She added that it should be at an “appropriate time after the pandemic is over”.

But Hua did not say the review should probe the origins of the virus, despite growing calls led by the US and Australia for an international inquiry into the issue, which has become a key flashpoint in deteriorating tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Instead, the review should “summarise the experience and deficiencies of the international response to the pandemic, strengthen the WHO’s work, enhance the construction of countries’ core public health capabilities, and provide suggestions to improve global preparedness against major infectious diseases,” said Hua.

She said China would cooperate with WHO efforts to trace the origin, but rejected US calls for an investigation, accusing it of “politicising the issue”.

Hua stressed that any inquiry should be based on the International Health Regulations, and be authorised by the World Health Assembly or Executive Committee — the WHO’s dual governing bodies.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

WHO epidemiologist Dr Maria van Kerkhove said Wednesday the agency is in talks with China to send a mission to investigate the animal source of the virus.

Both US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have heavily criticised China’s alleged lack of transparency, and have repeatedly pushed the theory that the virus emerged from a Wuhan maximum-security virology lab.

The claim has become a key point of contention between China and the US, with Beijing accusing US Republican politicians of shifting the blame as an electioneering strategy.

Most scientists believe the virus originated in animals before it was passed on to humans.

Numerous countries including France, Germany and Britain have also urged greater transparency from China over its handling of the virus.

China has strenuously denied accusations it concealed information relating to the initial outbreak, insisting it has always shared information with the WHO and other countries in a timely manner.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017