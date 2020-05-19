ChildFund teams with Coca Cola to distribute community handwashing tanks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 19 – ChildFund Kenya has received 70 community handwashing tanks from Coca Cola Beverages Africa, in a partnership to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

The water tanks will be distributed to various communities in urban informal settlements and rural areas in Nairobi and Kisumu counties to serve as communal hand washing stations to promote hygiene.

In Nairobi County, the tanks will be distributed in Mukuru urban informal settlements, while in Kisumu County the target areas are Nyalenda, Obunga and Manyatta informal settlements in Kisumu Central sub-county as well as in Lower Nyakach in Nyakach sub-county and in Kano Plains in Nyando sub-county.

Distribution, maintenance and use of the tanks will be done in partnership with the respective county governments and local leaders, according to the two organizations. ChildFund Kenya Director of Programs and Sponsorship, Dr Issa Kipera, tries out a hand washing tank received from Coca Cola Beverages Africa. ChildFund received 70 hand washing tanks from Coca Cola to be distributed in urban informal settlements in Nairobi and Kisumu counties. /COURTESY.

The tanks were handed over to ChildFund Kenya Director of Programs and Sponsorship, Dr Issa Kipera by Victoria Macharia, Sustainability Coordinator, Public Affairs and Communication, at Coca Cola Beverages Africa.

COVID-19 outbreak was announced in Kenya in mid March and had infected 912 by May 18 with 50 fatalities. More than 300 people have so far recovered.

The Ministry of Health has emphasised on the need for social distancing and handwashing as key in flattening the curve to eradicate the virus in the country.

Dr Kipera said the tanks are a major boost to the handwashing campaign, which is seen as the first line of defence in preventing COVID-19 infections. He urged more corporate to join the fight against Coronavirus, which has disrupted social and economic lives.

ChildFund has grassroots network developed through its feeding and education programmes across the country.