Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
An analysis of a CCTV footage by the detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations has revealed the suspect was helped to escape by 3 police officers who have since been arrested/FILE

County News

CCTV footage reveals 3 cops colluded to free kidnapping suspect

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21- Detectives probing an incident where a suspected Ugandan kidnapper escaped from custody in Nairobi’s Kamukunji Police Station have established the suspect was assisted by police officers.

An analysis of a CCTV footage by the detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations has revealed the suspect was helped to escape by 3 police officers who have since been arrested.

The three will be charged with aiding and rescuing a suspect from lawful custody, an offence which attracts a 7-year jail term under the Penal Code.

“Any person who -(a) aids a prisoner in escaping or attempting to escape from lawful custody; or (b) conveys anything or causes anything to be conveyed into a prison with intent to facilitate the escape of a prisoner, is guilty of a felony and is liable to imprisonment for seven years,” Section 124 of the Penal Code reads.

The Ugandan national had been arraigned in court alongside two others for kidnapping and handling suspected stolen property.

The accused is a prime suspect the disappearance of a police officer attached to the same station.

“The escapee and his accomplices had been detained at the said police station after DCI detectives made an application in court to hold them for several days to complete investigation into the disappearance of a police officer, whereby they were the prime suspect,” DCI said in a Twitter on Thursday.

The accused escaped police custody on May 14, police records indicated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A manhunt launched by the police to re-arrest the suspect is yet to yield results.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Kenya projects COVID-19 peak in August or September

NAIROBI, Kenya May 21 – Public health officials in Kenya are projecting the peak for COVID-19 in August or September. Dr Patrick Amoth, a...

17 mins ago

Corona Virus

Kenya records 80 new COVID-19 infections, largest on a single day

NAIROBI, Kenya May 21 – COVID-19 infections rose to 1,109 Thursday, after 80 new infections were confirmed. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said it...

37 mins ago

Corona Virus

NGAO donates sanitation booth to Pangani Police Station

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21- As the country heightens the war against the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Police Service continues to receive support from various...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

Coronavirus infections top 5 million worldwide

Paris, France, May 21 – Global infections from the novel coronavirus surpassed five million on Thursday as the pandemic played out unevenly across the...

2 hours ago

Corona Virus

Senators want broke Kenyans stranded abroad evacuated

NAIROBI, Kenya May 21 – The Senate Ad Hoc Committee on coronavirus has urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate the evacuation of...

2 hours ago

Kenya

ICJ-Kenya Urges Labour Ministry To Include All elderly Persons in Inua Jamii Program

NAIROBI, Kenya May 21 – The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) Kenya has urged the Ministry of Labour, Social Security, and Services to ensure...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Bizzare: Man arrested for sealing wife’s genitals with superglue over infidelity claims

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21- A 30 -year-old man accused of sexually assaulting his wife, and even sealing her genitals with superglue, has been arrested....

5 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya unveils first video conferencing system, Gumzo

NAIROBI, Kenya May 21 – Kenya’s Gaming tech start-up, Usiku Games, has launched the first made-in-Africa video conferencing system that will enable users enjoy...

5 hours ago