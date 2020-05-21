CCTV footage reveals 3 cops colluded to free kidnapping suspect

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21- Detectives probing an incident where a suspected Ugandan kidnapper escaped from custody in Nairobi’s Kamukunji Police Station have established the suspect was assisted by police officers.

An analysis of a CCTV footage by the detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations has revealed the suspect was helped to escape by 3 police officers who have since been arrested.

The three will be charged with aiding and rescuing a suspect from lawful custody, an offence which attracts a 7-year jail term under the Penal Code.

“Any person who -(a) aids a prisoner in escaping or attempting to escape from lawful custody; or (b) conveys anything or causes anything to be conveyed into a prison with intent to facilitate the escape of a prisoner, is guilty of a felony and is liable to imprisonment for seven years,” Section 124 of the Penal Code reads.

The Ugandan national had been arraigned in court alongside two others for kidnapping and handling suspected stolen property.

The accused is a prime suspect the disappearance of a police officer attached to the same station.

“The escapee and his accomplices had been detained at the said police station after DCI detectives made an application in court to hold them for several days to complete investigation into the disappearance of a police officer, whereby they were the prime suspect,” DCI said in a Twitter on Thursday.

The accused escaped police custody on May 14, police records indicated.

A manhunt launched by the police to re-arrest the suspect is yet to yield results.