Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The clergy under the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) called on the political leaders to commit themselves to serving Kenyans and shun divisive politics which he noted risk sinking the country into instability/FILE/KCCB

Capital Health

Catholic Bishops voice concern over political bickering on 2022 succession

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 –  Catholic Bishops on Sunday expressed concern over the ongoing political bickering occasioned by the 2022 succession race.

In a statement issued by Bishop of Eldoret Diocese Dominic Kimengich, the clergy under the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) called on the political leaders to commit themselves to serving Kenyans and shun divisive politics which he noted risk sinking the country into instability.

“Our people are confused and are unable to understand, what is really happening to our politicians, the promises they had made. People are still hurt, the wounds of the 2007/8 post-election violence are still not healed.”

“Please I beg you do not open these wounds. Please see the good of this country and put aside the political games and the jostling for political positioning regarding the 2022 elections,” the Bishop pleaded.

Led by Bishop Dominic Kimengich of Eldoret Diocese, Catholic Bishops stressed on the need for political leaders to focus their efforts on eliminating the spread coronavirus from the country/FILE/KCCB

Kenyans have been treated to heightened political activity over the last two weeks which was sparked off by the signing of a post-election coalition pact between Jubilee Party under President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Gideon Moi-led independent party KANU which gave way to the replacement the ruling party’s Senate leadership.

Those axed, mainly Senators loyal to Deputy President William Ruto, include Elegyo-Marakwet’s Kipchumba Murkomen, Nakuru’s Susan Kihika and Tharaka-Nithi’s Kithure Kindiki as the Majority Leader, Majority Whip and Senate Deputy Speaker respectively.

The ongoing purge in Parliament is meant to push out perceived allies of DP Ruto who are seen as possible threats to government plans to amend the Constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative championed by Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Changes are also expected to be effected in the National Assembly where the DP is said to have stronghold.

The Catholic Bishops stressed on the need for political leaders to focus their efforts on eliminating the spread coronavirus from the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Indeed this is not the time for politics, this is the time that all our leaders should unite to fight all our enemy. We have a big problem ahead of us and if we do not put all our energies in eradicating COVID-19, there may be no people to rule in 2022,” the Eldoret Diocese Bishop said in a statement on behalf of his colleagues in the KCCB.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

China ‘open’ to international effort to identify virus source: FM

Beijing, China, May 24 – China is “open” to international cooperation to identify the source of the novel coronavirus but any investigation must be...

11 mins ago

Capital Health

KCCB commends government response to COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has commended government response to coronavirus pandemic, even as the number of registered...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

British PM’s top aide accused of second lockdown breach: reports

London, United Kingdom, May 24 – A top advisor to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced fresh allegations Sunday that he had breached coronavirus...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

Pandemic gives Dubai chance to put tech to the test

Dubai, UAE, May 24 – From smart police helmets to research labs, the novel coronavirus has given Dubai an opportunity to test its technological...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenyatta hints at reopening the economy after 2-month closure

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – President Uhuru Kenyatta Saturday hinted at a possibility of relaxing current COVID-19 containment measures which include a nationwide dusk-to-dawn...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Detectives nab suspect with counterfeit goods, fake KRA stamps

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a 35-year-old man found in possession of suspected counterfeit...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Russian women stuck in lockdown hell as abuse surges

Moscow, Russia, May 24 – Ineta Akhtyamova’s husband flew into a rage in late April, about a month into Moscow’s coronavirus lockdown. She was...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Virus challenge looms as Muslims, Christians set to gather

Jakarta, Indonesia, May 24 – Muslims and Christians around the world gathered Sunday to celebrate their faith as Eid al-Fitr begins and churches reopen...

4 hours ago